西甲｜華倫西亞地區水浸　周末多場聯賽申請延期

西班牙的華倫西亞地區在近日發生嚴重的暴雨，造成至少95人死亡。西班牙足協（RFEF）已收到來自西甲賽會及多支球會的要求，將周末的比賽延期，當中包括皇家馬德里作客華倫西亞的聯賽。
西班牙足協表示，收到西甲及多支球會提出，將在周末於華倫西亞地區舉行的兩級職業聯賽延期，當中包括皇馬作客華倫西亞、維拉利爾對華歷簡奴，還有另外的3場西乙賽事。西班牙足協的競賽小組預計在今日（31日）作出決定，而足協亦已建議當地所有業餘賽事延期。
另外因為暴雨及水浸的災害已造成至少95人喪生，在未來兩星期的聯賽賽前會進行默哀。
Valencia CF would like to send its sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who died as a result of the #DANA.— Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) October 30, 2024
Much strength to all the neighbors and affected populations and to the groups that are working on the prevention and consequences of the effects of the… pic.twitter.com/d6gi5t2zUh