「牆上的香蕉」有望拍賣到1165萬　買家將獲得說明書(有片)

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan’s iconic piece, Comedian—a banana duct-taped to a wall—is expected to fetch between $1 million and $1.5 million at Sotheby’s on November 20.#MaurizioCattelan #ComedianArt #SothebysAuction #ConceptualArt #BananaArt #ArtWorld pic.twitter.com/kTTFz4NVj9